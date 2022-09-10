- Referee halted game with less than 10 minutes left
- Cadiz goalkeeper ran first aid kit to stands
- Players taken off field
WHAT HAPPENED? The game was stopped after a medical issue caught the attention of those on the field. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma rushed to one of the stands and threw a first aid kit into the crowd. After a delay of around 15 minutes, the referee ordered the players off the field but they eventually reemerged to finish the match.
WHAT THEY SAID: Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino said later that the supporter is in stable condition now, telling Tiempo de Juego: "[The fan] regained the pulse, and has been brought into an ambulance. [The fan] was revived, fell ill again, but was eventually stabilised. It looks as the match will be finished."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players were clearly distraught as they learned of the seriousness of the matter.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were leading 2-0 against the home side through goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, but the on-field action has taken secondary importance amid the medical situation.
WHAT NEXT IN THIS SITUATION? We will keep you updated with any further developments.