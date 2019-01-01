Cabrera sacked as Houston Dynamo coach amid poor patch in MLS play

The Texas club has moved on from its manager amid a poor run of results that has the club on the outside looking in as the playoffs near

The third full-time coach in the history of the has been sacked.

The Texas outfit announced that it had parted ways with Wilmer Cabrera on Tuesday amid a run of results that has seen the club win just twice in its last 14 league matches.

Houston opened the season on track for a historic season, winning seven and drawing two of its first 11 games before the wheels fell off.

Cabrera's total record saw him take 32 wins against 39 losses with 22 draws in regular season, having taken over ahead of the 2017 campaign. He guided the team to the U.S. Open Cup title last season in what was his greatest accomplishment at the helm.

“We’d like to thank Wilmer for all of his hard work and dedication over the course of the last two and a half seasons with the Houston Dynamo, including last year’s U.S. Open Cup title. We wish him all the best moving forward,” said Dynamo senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan in a club release.

“At this time, we as a club believe the team will benefit from a fresh perspective as we enter the final third of our season and make a push to qualify for the playoffs.”

Davy Arnaud, one of Cabrera’s assistants with the Dynamo, will take over the lead role on an interim basis as the club looks to chase down a playoff spot in the closing run of the season.

Arnaud takes over a unit still very much in the running in the Western Conference, which will see seven teams earn a place in the playoffs.

The Dynamo currently sit ninth in the league table, but are just six points back of Texas rivals , who sit seventh in the league table.

To do so, he’ll have to turn things around quickly. Houston has lost four in a row in league play since topping last month.

The Dynamo do have a favorable schedule in the closing run of the season. Three of the club’s final nine matches come against teams below them in the table, while four others come against teams that could still be caught in the Western Conference standings.