Bwire and Sakari: Tusker seal double signing from Kariobangi Sharks

The FKF Premier League champions have confirmed their seventh and eighth signings ahead of the new season

Tusker have continued with their transfer activities in this window after unveiling goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Dan Sakari ahead of the new season.

The two players were in the Kenya national team, the Harambee Stars squad that took part in the World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda and Rwanda where the country managed 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively.

The Brewers, who are strengthening their squad ahead of the new season where they will take part in Caf Champions League having won the 2020-21 Kenyan league title, have confirmed the arrival of the two players on their official page.

What did Tusker's statement say?

“Tusker would like to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Daniel Sakari both from Kariobangi Sharks,” read part of the statement, “The two joined the team on Tuesday morning after returning from international duty with Harambee Stars.”

Speaking after the signing of the players, Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda said; “We really feel delighted to be bringing on board national team players who have gathered immense experience. Their presence especially as we head to play continental football will be a huge asset to the coaching department.”

Sakari who joined Sharks from Kakamega Homeboyz was excited to be linking up with the new champions.

“It is a really great honour for me to be coming to the club. I am coming to a club that is the reigning champion and I already feel like a champion. I have my work cut out because there is a lot of competition in the team, but that is what makes a player better.”

Meanwhile, Bwire, an academy product from Sharks said; “I feel delighted to be making another step in my career. Tusker is a big team and they will be playing continental football this season and that is a challenge that I am really looking forward to.”

“I joined the team in training for the first time today and I really felt welcomed and I didn’t feel like a visitor at all. Now it is about getting down to work and putting in the effort,” added the goalkeeper.

The other new signings for Tusker include Teddy Osok, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was a free agent after leaving St George of Ethiopia, former Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim.

