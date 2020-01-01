Bwalya: Zambia star deserved transfer to Simba SC – Mutapa

The Zambian coach reveals the time had come for the midfielder to switch clubs after five years with his side

Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa has lauded the move by midfielder Larry Bwalya to sign for giants Simba SC.

The box-to-box midfielder was officially unveiled by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi three days ago, to end his love affair with Dynamos, a club he had served for five seasons. He had won one honour – the Charity Cup in 2016 - and also finished second in the league in 2015.

Mutapa, who was in charge of the player at Dynamos, has said Bwalya needed a change of scenery outside the country after he turned down moves to Zesco United and Nkana FC.

“It is a big step for the player, he was our best player this season, he is skilful, hardworking a dedicated, for him to go it means he was doing the right thing. He needed a change of environment,” Mutapa is quoted by Lusaka Times.

The exit of Bwalya has left Dynamos with a hole to fill with young midfielder Fredrick Mulambia left with the task to guide the club to titles in the coming season.

On leaving Dynamos, the 25-year-old paid tribute to the club by stating: “First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates, managers for all the support rendered to me throughout all the years we have worked together.

“And I would like to thank all my fans for the love and support! Wouldn’t have succeeded without you all.”

In Tanzania, Bwalya’s transfer saw him link up with another Zambian international Clatous Chama, who was voted the best player and midfielder of the year in the just-concluded season, which saw Simba win a treble.

Chama has already welcomed the club’s decision to go for the services of Bwalya ahead of the new season which kicks off on September 6.

"It was my long time wish to play alongside a fellow Zambian player at Simba and I am glad that my desire has been fulfilled,” Bwalya told reporters in Tanzania.

“He is the best player who is also included in the national team. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that he always feels at home.”

Simba will start their title defence with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC while rivals Yanga will open against Tanzania Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

But before their league opener, Simba will start the season with a Community Shield clash against Namungo FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on August 30.