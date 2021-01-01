Bwalya explains goal celebration for Simba SC against Mtibwa Sugar

The Zambian attacking star reveals why he celebrated his goal against the Sugar Millers by tapping his wrist hand at Mkapa

Simba SC attacking midfielder Larry Bwalya has come out to explain his goal celebration after they hammered Mtibwa Sugar 5-0 in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi giants were making a return to domestic action after their success in the Caf Champions League, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, and they never looked tired as they dominated the Sugar Millers in the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Goals from Clatous Chama’s well-struck free-kick, Bwalya, and a double from Meddie Kagere were enough to send Simba to second spot in the 18-team table, leapfrogging Azam FC, and they are now two points behind leaders Yanga SC, and with three matches in hand.

However, what caught the eyes of many at Mkapa Stadium is Bwalya's celebration, who finished off a pass from Shomari Kapombe to sprint to the left corner of the field while tapping his wrist.

The Zambian player, who signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on a two-year deal from Power Dynamos in the Zambian Premier League, has said he was delighted to score for his team and that the celebration was a warning to their rivals that it is time for Simba to rule football in Tanzania and outside the country.

“I celebrated the goal by beating my hand to the world that the time for Simba to shine in and out of the country is now,” Bwalya said as quoted by Daily News.

“Simba is a great team and it is at a good level now it is time for every player to help it to move forward.”

Meanwhile, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa was impressed with the result, insisting they deserved to win by a big margin.

“We needed the three points which brought us closer to the top position in the league standings and our players played with a discipline as I instructed them and they managed to achieve the target,” Da Rosa told the same portal.

Mtibwa skipper Issa Rashid also believes Simba were the better side in all departments and deserved to carry the day.

“We played against a better side and our players failed to stop our opponents from controlling the game, a weakness that helped Simba to score many goals,” Rashid told the same portal.

“We were punished for our mistakes by a better side. They deserved to win as we are going to work on our weaknesses.”

Simba will next face Namungo FC on April 21 in another league assignment.