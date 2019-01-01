Buswita warns Yanga SC about Zesco United's Kamusoko

The former player has warned the Tanzania outfit against letting the forward loose in the second leg of their continental tie

Former Yanga midfielder Pius Buswita believes his former side will have a chance of eliminating Zesco United if they can keep striker Thabani Kamusoko quiet.

The forward scored the equaliser for his team in the Caf match between the two teams played last weekend at National Stadium.

Buswita recognises Kamusoko is a gifted player who can do a lot on the pitch to help the team win.

"Kamusoko is a very dangerous player and I am sure Yanga players are aware of it," Buswita told Mwanaspoti.

"I still remember when we used to play together, he could cool the tempo of the team when under pressure. The forward is also good at passing the ball and can shoot as well.

Article continues below

The 31-year old Zimbabwean left Yanga for Zesco this year, and he has become an instant hit in Zambia. Buswita recalls his qualities when playing together.

"He could help us get back into the game when outplayed by our opponents and we end up winning games we could have lost. Kamusoko showed what he is capable of in the first leg, and Yanga should be wary of him," Buswita added.