Burundi international Razak 'not staying at Yanga SC no matter what'

The 27-year-old has further claimed that poor pitches are responsible for his struggles at Wananchi

Yanga SC forward Fiston Abdoul Razak has insisted he will not be staying at the club regardless of how much the club may want him to stay.

The Burundi international joined Timu ya Wananchi in January hoping to help them challenge archrivals Simba SC for the league title.

However, they have been inconsistent and they have seemingly lost the battle to Mnyama with a handful of matches remaining to end the season.

"Even before Yanga make a decision about my future at the club, I have made mine," Razak said as quoted by Mwananchi.

"I have decided not to remain at the club no matter how desperate they are to extend my stay. Cedric Kaze convinced me to join Yanga to help them win the league.

"Because I respected him, he linked me up with Hersi Said and reached an agreement to play for the team."

The 27-year-old is, however, not impressed with what is going on at the 27-time-league champions' camp.

"We have consistent changes in the playing unit which is not good at all if you want to win the league," Razak continued.

"When players stay together for long, they understand each other. Look at the performing teams, players have been together for a long time. You cannot expect instant success from a foreigner because it takes some time to get used to the environment."

The former Sofapaka forward has further revealed another challenge that has made him struggle in Tanzania.

"The pitches are in a pathetic condition, no matter how good a player is, he cannot show it. It is even tougher for a player like me who came from a country that has better facilities," he added.

In a recent interview, the striker claimed he will not extend his short-term contract with the local giants when it expires at the end of the season.

Instead, the Burundian has sent a 'come get me' plea to Azam FC to sign him when the deal elapses, boasting they are the only team that will give him a chance to stay in the Mainland Premier League if he decides to stay in Tanzania.