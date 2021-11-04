Burnley’s Cornet battles Salah and Foden for Premier League prize

Burnley star Maxwel Cornet has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for October.

To pick up this prize, the Cote d’Ivoire international must shrug off challenges from Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as well as England international and Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Others include Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Southampton’s Tino Livramento, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans of Leicester City.

Since his move to Turf Moor, the 25-year-old Elephant has been impressive for Sean Dyche’s men. In the period under review, he scored three goals in as many starts – which included great strikes against Southampton and Brentford.

For Salah, he found the net on five occasions in the English elite division during the month.

Votes from a panel of football experts will decide the winner who will be announced next week.

Portugal international and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the award for September after seeing off Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Salah and Ismaila Sarr.

Even after his fine start to life in England, manager Dyche demanded an improvement from the former Olympique Lyon star.

“We are still working on the other side of his game because in the Premier League the transition is very quick,” he said about Cornet, as per Lancs Live.

“We know he can attack and give us something different and we have seen that.

“The openness of the defending side still needs a bit of understanding, the fitness and the sharpness of the Premier League. It will come together but it takes a little bit of time.

“We have to get some energy into his running rather than clapping the fans, he spends a lot of time clapping the fans but don’t worry I will knock that out of him as soon as I can."

“I thought he was losing his way a little bit and we were losing our way a little bit, without looking in too much trouble,” he continued.

“We didn’t have the same feel and the same control, from our play, not from Maxwel. We hadn’t kept the ball as well or dealt with the ball as well so it was more of a tactical thing.

“Vyds with his energy and pace and just seeing the game through. There was a bit of nervousness in the second half, it is one of those things and I spoke to the players about it.

“Controlling the emotion of the game, we are normally pretty good about that but when you haven’t had a win that plays on the mind.

“We are pleased to get that story to stop now and we will get on with the next one that comes around.”