Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Turf Moor outfit continue to defy the odds in the Premier League and they will have to do it all again in 2020-21

Sean Dyche guided to another top-half finish in 2019-20, with the Clarets continuing to silence their critics as they slug it out with the ’s big-hitters.

There had been rumours of change being on the cards at Turf Moor – on and off the field – but a club that prides itself on stability and consistency still has all of its established pieces in place.

That should help them to hold their own once again during the 2020-21 campaign, with the Lancashire outfit onto a fifth successive season among English football’s elite.

Burnley were supposed to open the new season with a glamour home date against , but that game has been postponed due to the Red Devils' involvement in competition.

Leicester will therefore be the Clarets' first foes, with three of their opening four games set to see them head out on the road.

A trip to Leeds comes on Boxing Day, while the New Year will be opened at home to .

Dyche's side will complete their schedule away at , a week after they have played host to .

Check out Burnley's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

Burnley Premier League 2020-21 fixtures