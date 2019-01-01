Aristide Bance: Burkina Faso hero signs for Horoya AC

The experienced striker has signed for the Guinean champions on a two-year deal, launching the next chapter in his nomadic career

Guinean champions Horoya have announced the signing of Burkina Faso icon Aristide Bance from Union Sportive des Forces Armees on a two-year deal.

As reported on the club’s website, the journeyman, whose spell with the Guinean outfit will take the number of clubs he’s represented in his career to 22, spoke of his delight at signing for the title holders and looked forward to the new challenge.

“It's a challenge for me, I know the club well and I've been to it for years, a very ambitious team,” he began. “With my experience as I did with ASEC, I think I can do the same here.

"I recognize that the club has a good level, with a president who has the heart on the hand. I admit that it is a great pleasure to stay in Africa.

"All around me, my family advised me to come to the Horoya AC and I promise to do my utmost to bring the club even higher.”

Welcoming the experienced striker to the club, Horoya president Sofiane Souare praised the former forward, stating how his signing could take the champions to another level, especially on the continent.

"You are a player that no longer needs to introduce yourself,” Souare said. “From now on, with us, you have a new family.

"We are happy with your signature because we are a club with great ambition. We want to reach the semi-finals of African competition; and with your qualities I'm sure we can achieve our goals.”

The well-travelled frontman gained prominence on the continent after playing a leading role in the national team’s run to the final of the 2013 , which they lost to 1-0.

Now 34-years old, the veteran’s career saw him have spells in , , Finland and Kazakhstan, while he’s featured for several clubs on the continent including ’s ASEC Mimosas and ’s Al Masry Club.