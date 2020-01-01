Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE (Wolfsburg vs Dortmund & Bayern vs Frankfurt), results, table, news and top scorers

Stay up to date with all the latest from this weekend's Bundesliga matches as Bayern and Dortmund continue to battle it out for the title

The was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.

With and ending the 2019-20 season early and the , and aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Bundesliga fixtures week 27

Kick-off (UTC+8) Match Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30 vs Union Berlin Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Freiburg vs Werder Bremen Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Paderborn vs Hoffenheim Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30 Schalke 04 vs Augsburg Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30 Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00 Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bundesliga table

Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.

Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.

Position Team Played Points GD 1 Bayern Munich 26 58 +49 2 Borussia Dortmund 26 54 +39 3 Borussia Monchengladbach 26 52 +21 4 RB Leipzig 26 51 +36 5 Bayer Leverkusen 26 50 +18

Bundesliga results

Results matchday 26 Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach Cologne 2-2 Mainz Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga news

Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers

Position Name Club Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 26 2 Timo Werner RB Leipzig 21 3 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 14 4 Robin Quaison Mainz 05 12 5 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 11

