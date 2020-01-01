Bumbuli: Yanga SC fans can coach team to beat Simba SC in derby

The Jangwani giants now claim they can use one of their fans to coach side and beat their rivals in the derby

Just a day after Young Africans (Yanga SC) claimed they can hammer their rivals Simba SC 7-0 in the derby, the club has now come out to state they can also beat the same team even without a coach.

The two Tanzanian giants were due to face off for the first time this season on October 18 but the first-round match was postponed owing to the involvement of their players in national teams during the international break.

And it is the postponement which brought a lot of mixed reactions, with Simba claiming they will still beat their rivals even if the match is postponed to next year while Yanga came out to state they can hammer them 7-0.

More teams

Yanga communications officer Hassan Bumbuli has now raised the banter between the two sides by claiming they can still beat Simba without a coach as their fans are capable of handling the side to a win.

Yanga are currently without a coach after they fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic after only 37 matches in charge, and though they have settled on Burundian Cedric Kaze, they have not made it official.

“We as Yanga we don’t fear Simba and we can play against them any day and at any given time, even now when we don’t have a coach, we can still play against them and beat them squarely,” Bumbuli is quoted by Sokaletu.

“In Yanga we always believe in ourselves and so we don’t have to fear them [Simba], even if they want the match to be played on October 18 or even after the international break, we are ready.

“I know we don’t have a coach, that is okay but we can give the team to one of our fans and he will handle the team very well against Simba, we can beat them with our fan in charge.”

On Thursday, Bumbuli said he was confident the team can hit Simba SC for seven in the Kariakoo Derby.

“November 7 will reach and we will still play [with Simba]," Bumbuli told reporters. “[TPLB] have been forced to make changes after analysing the situation and we are in agreement.

“It will give us more time to prepare for the games planned for us. We have a game against Polisi on October 22 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“I urge fans to come in large numbers, get their tickets early, and be in the stadium on time to cheer and motivate our players. As promised, we started scoring more goals against Coastal Union [where we won 3-0]. We will continue scoring as many goals as the days pass by.

Article continues below

“It is very possible that by the time November 7 reaches, we might have reached seven goals [for Simba].”

Last season, the two teams met three times in all competitions and it all started with a 2-2 draw in the league before the 27-time champions won the second round by a solitary goal scored by now Simba SC player Bernard Morrison.

The two teams were again paired in the semi-final of the and the Tanzania Mainland League champions put in a classic performance to win the game 4-1 to advance to the finals where they eventually won by defeating Namungo FC 2-1.