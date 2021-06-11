Bumbuli: Why Yanga SC have changed approach to signing new players

The Jangwani giants have admitted past mistakes in signing new players and promise to take a new route next transfer window

Yanga SC have confessed they will use a different approach to signing new players for the new Mainland Premier League season.

According to the club’s media officer Hassan Bumbuli, the signing of new players and those to be released will now be handled by the team’s technical bench headed by head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

In the recent past, Yanga have often signed players without the technical bench’s input, a decision that has seen many top signings fail to make it at the Jangwani-based giants.

It is the reason Bumbuli has said the coach’s report will give them clear guidelines on which players they should go for when the transfer window opens.

What has been said?

“We have been making mistakes when it comes to signing new players as most of them when they come, find it difficult to fit in the system of the coach, that is why we want him to be fully engaged,” Bumbuli said as quoted by Daily News.

“Apparently we have not started thinking of possible players to join the club even though, there are many speculations out there of players linked to join us next season.”

On whether Yanga are still in the title race for the current campaign, Bumbuli said: “Until now, we are in second place and when we play equal games with them [Simba SC], it will give us a clear picture of which side will be guaranteed to lift the trophy...but for now, we have not given up.”

Article continues below

Updates on Tonombe injury

Bumbuli further took his time to give updates on the injury suffered by their striker Mukoko Tonombe while turning out for DR Congo in an international friendly against Tunisia three days ago.

“We have communicated with him and he said he is doing well. Next, the doctors of the two teams will chat to determine the extent of his injury and see for how long he will spend off the pitch nursing his injury,” Bumbuli continued.

The towering Tonombe was among the two foreign players from Yanga who were released to represent their counties in the international break, the other being Yacouba Sogne, who was named in the Burkina Faso squad.