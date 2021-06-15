Bumbuli warns Simba SC: Yanga SC will win remaining five matches

The Jangwani giants have vowed to win all their remaining matches in a bid to beat rivals Msimbazi giants to the title this season

Yanga SC have sensationally claimed they are confident of winning all 15 points from their remaining five matches in the Mainland Premier League to help boost their chances of winning the title.

The Jangwani giants have five matches to conclude the season starting with Ruvu Shooting on June 17 (Thursday), June 20 against Mwadui FC, July 3 against rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo derby, July 14 against Ihefu FC, and their last match is on July 18 against Dodoma City.

According to the club’s information officer Hassan Bumbuli, their main target is to make sure they collect three points from each match so as to increase their chances of winning the top-flight title.

What has been said?

“We have not given up on winning the league title as we still have five matches to play before the season concludes, in those five matches we have planned to win all of them and then after the league is over we will know what we have reaped and what we deserve,” Bumbuli told Goal.

“We should remember those leading the table now [Simba] have two matches in hand, and when they finish playing those matches and then we are all level on matches played, then we will be in a position to know where we are.

“But one thing I can assure you is Yanga will not give up on the title race until the final day, we will fight and make sure we get all the points from our five matches, we will not lose hope until we achieve our goal of winning the title.”

Simba still topping the table

Yanga have not won the league title for the past three seasons with Simba claiming the crown three times in a row.

The mainland league is set to resume on Tuesday with one match between Biashara United and Namungo FC lined up, after the break which was occasioned by the international friendly between Tanzania and Malawi, which the Taifa Stars won 2-0 on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently leading the 18-team table with 67 points from 27 matches, six more than Yanga, who are second after playing 29 matches while Azam FC are third on 60 points from 30 outings.