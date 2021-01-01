Bumbuli: Simba SC players using Yanga SC to earn contract extensions

The Jangwani official accuses players from the Msimbazi giants for using their name to extend their stay with the team

Yanga SC have accused players from Mainland Premier League rivals Simba SC of using their name to get contract extensions.

In a shocking statement, Yanga Media Officer Hassan Bumbuli has claimed most Simba players who are running down contracts always use Yanga with claims they will be signed by the team forcing Simba to renew their deals.

Yanga and Simba have been rivals for over a decade and whenever a player moves across clubs, it becomes a big transfer topic in the country.

So according to Bumbuli, Simba players with contracts coming to an end always 'lie' that Yanga are interested in their services and thus forcing the club to tie them down quickly to a new deal to avoid losing them to their rivals.

What has been said?

“It has been a norm that whenever players from Simba are ending their contracts, they start talking about Yanga being interested in their services so they can be given contract extensions,” Bumbuli told Yanga TV.

“We have known that very well, and we want to tell them they should continue using our name, we don’t have any problem and if possible they can also say their boss is coming to invest in Yanga, we don’t care, we know it.”

Some of the players currently being linked with a transfer move from Simba to Yanga are midfielders Jonas Mkude and Ibrahim Ajibu, and striker Meddie Kagere, both of whom have at least two months left on their respective contracts.

Before assistant captain Hussein Mohamed penned a contract extension with Simba a month ago, the player was also being linked with a move to Yanga, the same as striker John Bocco.

Simba and Yanga chasing titles

Simba and Yanga are both chasing the league and domestic cup titles with the former looking likely to defend the league title as they have opened a six-point gap on the 18-team table.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have amassed 67 points from 27 matches, while Yanga are second on 61 points from 29 matches and Azam FC are third with 60 points from 30 matches.

On the domestic cup front, both teams are in the semi-final stage with Simba set to face Azam while Yanga will confront Biashara United.