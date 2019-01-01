Bumbuli reveals why Urikhob did not feature in Yanga SC vs JKT Tanzania tie

Reports emerged the striker has disappeared from the club since November 17 but the official says he is yet to regain full fitness

Yanga SC communication officer Hassan Mbumbuli has cleared the air on why Namibian forward Sadney Urikhob has not been involved in the club’s previous engagements.

Earlier reports indicated the forward has been away from the club since November 17 and that Yanga had already arrived at a decision to get rid of him, but Bumbuli has said the striker is still fighting to regain full fitness.

“[Sadney] Urikhob was not featured in the game against JKT because he was not 100% fit and the coach decided to rest him although he has been training with the team even yesterday [Tuesday]. People should stop cooking stories which are actually not there,” Bumbuli told Daily News.

Mbumbuli further revealed travel programmes for the club ahead of Friday's match against Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

After the Alliance match, 's record champions will face Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) as they seek to maintain their good form under interim coach Boniface Mkwasa.

“Training sessions are going on well and each player is in a positive frame of mind to fight hard for the three points,” he explained.

“After facing Alliance, the team will fly back home on the same day to prepare for yet another match against KMC FC slated for December 2 at the Uhuru National Stadium.

“Other players who will not travel to face Alliance will remain to train purposely for the KMC match.”

Under Mkwasa, Yanga have already played and won against Ndanda FC where they emerged with a 1-0 win before a 3-2 victory against JKT Tanzania.