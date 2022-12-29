Red Star Belgrade sporting director Zvezdan Terzic has advised Ghana winger Osman Bukari to listen to his coach if he wants to succeed.

Red Star sporting director urged Bukari to stop ‘playing for himself’

The club boss believes Ghana winger does not listen to his coach

Bukari made headlines when he copied Ronaldo’s celebration in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Bukari signed for the Serbian giants in the summer from Belgian side Gent after spending last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Nantes and has scored seven goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His performances earned him a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad but it seems his current club is not overly impressed by his displays so far.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Bukari started brilliantly, at times he showed power,” said Terzic as quoted by Football Ghana.

“He has the quality for the longest ranges, but I think he has to change the way he plays and do what the coach asks of him. He does everything for his own benefit. If he sets himself up properly, he can outrun all his rivals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old was a second-half substitute, coming on as Ghana chased the game after going down 3-1 to Portugal in their World Cup opener, and headed in the second goal but it was not enough to rescue a point for the Black Stars.

He then made headlines by using Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration, drawing condemnation from some quarters for being ‘disrespectful’ to the Portugal captain.

Bukari, who has nine caps and two goals for Ghana, made his Black Stars debut in March 2021 against South Africa and was selected to the World Cup squad ahead of some big names.

WHAT’S MORE? Red Star coach Milos Milojevic also expects more from the winger in the second half of the season.

"Bukari is a fair guy, he does quality work. He didn't go through the entire preparation period and it showed,” said Milojevic.

“He is a sprinter, he cannot play in the rhythm of Wednesday-Sunday for 90 minutes, his consumption is high. In fact, he can, but he should prepare better. By vocation, he is a player who needs space, he played transitional football in France, up and down.

"We don't have that in our league. He is not that effective for us, and he is the most dangerous in European matches. We are looking to shape him and bring him to the maximum."

WHAT’S NEXT? Bukari will hope to take on board the advice when he resumes training with the club on January 2 with the Serbian league set to resume in February.