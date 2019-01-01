Brylon Petersen: Middendorp confirms goalkeeper's return to Kaizer Chiefs

As things stand, Chiefs only have two goalkeepers in Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma available as Itumeleng Khune is struggling with a groin injury

Goalkeeper Brylon Petersen is back in the setup to ease the pressure in the club's goalkeeping department.

This is according to head coach Ernst Middendorp, who explained the reasoning behind bringing Petersen back after releasing him at the end of last season.

Middendorp said the initial idea was to get Bontle Molefe into the team after showing so much potential in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team.

However, the 16-year-old had other stuff to deal with such as school and examinations and therefore wasn't always available to train with the first team.

"We have to [sign Petersen], just in terms of being covered in this department. One or two players have a little bit of an injury history," Middendorp told the media on Thursday.

"Good, we have to make sure that we are not [panicking] if a yellow card or injury is coming in, then something else in addition happens and all of a sudden we have to do a job with a 16-year-old - we can't accept it," said Middendorp.

Asked if Amakhosi is interested in signing Petersen, Middendorp said: "He's part of the squad and part of the team at least for me, I don't know, I can't tell you in this moment how far [the negotiations are]."

"It's a situation where we, of course, had a clear understanding to get Bontle Molefe a little bit closer but he's 16 years old and he's still in school then you realise there are exams here, exams there, and school here and school there, then he's not at the training grounds and some other stuff is coming in.

"You sometimes have to align your direction and that is what we are doing at the moment - to bring him in and it's the easiest way," he added.

Article continues below

The German-born mentor explained how and why Chiefs decided to go for Petersen, saying the fact that he knows the club and didn't have a club made it easy for them to ask him to return to the club.

Middendorp is adamant that talks between Petersen and Chiefs will be finalised soon, adding that in as far as he's concerned the deal with the 23-year-old shot-stopper is as good as done.

"He was on the market; he didn't sign anywhere; we know him and he knows us, and it's not something that is disturbing or takes too much work. So, he's in," concluded Middendorp.