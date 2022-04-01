Bruno Fernandes signs new Man Utd contract as he's rewarded with improved terms

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2026, with the option for a further year.

The Portugal international has been rewarded with improved terms given his influential role in the side since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020, with the new contract seeing him become one of the club’s top earners.

What's been said?

Bruno Fernandes said: "From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day.

"That dream is now a reality and an honour.

So happy to keep living this dream for more years ♥️ @ManUtd 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I62k64nBQD — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2022

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Why has Fernandes been given a new deal?

While news of a new Fernandes contract will be welcomed by fans due to his importance to the team, the length of the deal does not really differ from the original contract he signed back in 2020.

His new deal will now expire in 2026 rather than 2025, with both contracts holding options for an additional year to be added on.

It is understood this new deal sees his pay increase dramatically and is a reward for the ongoing impact he has within the team. Indeed, Bruno has been talismanic since signing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the new terms reflect his status within the team.

John Murtough, football director, said: "Everyone is well aware of Bruno’s importance to Manchester United.

"His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club. Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player.

"He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club. Bruno, like everyone across the Football Club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles.”

Article continues below

What is Fernandes' Man Utd record?

Since signing in the 2020 January transfer window, Bruno has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder has not been as prolific this season, with just the nine goals to his name, but it is understood the new deal better reflects his importance within the team.

Further Reading