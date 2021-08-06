Bruno Fernandes picks out two Man Utd youngsters set to enjoy a 'brilliant future'

The Portuguese playmaker has been impressed by what he has seen from James Garner and Anthony Elanga during Red Devils training

Bruno Fernandes has picked out two Manchester United youngsters that he expects to enjoy a "brilliant future", with James Garner and Anthony Elanga catching the eye of a talismanic presence at Old Trafford.

A Portuguese playmaker is very much the main man for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a leading role taken on within a star-studded squad since completing a move to England in January 2020.

The Red Devils are hoping to benefit from Fernandes' presence for many years to come, but long-term plans are also being drawn up and every effort is being made to ensure that a famed academy system continues to produce superstars of tomorrow.

What has been said?

Fernandes is impressed by what he has seen during pre-season training from a couple of highly-rated youngsters, with a creative midfielder and Swedish forward showcasing their talents.

Asked by United's official website to select those that are destined for big things, Fernandes has said: "I think we know some of them already.

"Jimmy Garner, I think is a really good player, I really like him and the way he kicks the ball. He’s really aggressive off the ball too.

"Elanga was already playing with us and this pre-season he has been brilliant. He’s a nice kid, works hard and is really humble and I think he’s deserving of everything that’s happening to him.

"I see a brilliant future for him and Jimmy too, and also for all the other kids."

The bigger picture

Loan deals are expected to be sanctioned for a number of United youngsters this season, with the likes of Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri already seeing moves put in place.

Those left behind in Manchester will be expected to challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, after five trophyless years, and Fernandes admits that any prize will do as the Red Devils look to get back into a winning habit.

He added: "Last season we didn’t start well and then by January we were first in the league.

"Of course with the six points we lost straightaway we could be a little bit closer to the first place and still be first in February, so it’s always good to start winning games as it gives you that push and confidence you need to go game-by-game to try to win every one.

"It’s time to take the next step and we know we can do it; we believe in that and we want to do that.

"I hope everyone knows, of course, what we want to do. No player at this club doesn’t want to win trophies, that’s for sure and sometimes things go well and other times not, but we will keep fighting to win every trophy we can.

Article continues below

"It doesn’t matter which trophy it is, when you play for a club like Manchester United you have to win every competition you are in."

United are due to open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign at home to old adversaries Leeds on August 14.

Further reading