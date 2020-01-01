'Broke' Ndanda FC seek for financial help with Mainland League set to resume

The struggling club state they don’t have enough money to help them resume action when the top-flight returns

Ndanda FC requested financial help with the Mainland (MPL) set to resume in in the near future.

Tanzania President John Magufuli confirmed last Sunday he was keen to have sporting activities opened in the country, just two months after they were halted owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

With Magufuli’s statement signalling clear indications the top-flight will resume soon, Ndanda have claimed they are in dire in need of funds to see them through the remaining matches of the season.

Ndanda Secretary-general Selemani Kachele has revealed they depend on contributions made by stakeholders of the club, who have now hit the brakes as far as financing the club is concerned.

“For our team, we depend a lot on small contributions, which are made by various stakeholders because the money provided by league sponsors is not enough to cater for all our needs required to run the club,” Kachele is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“We have tried different means to source revenue to help the club get back on its feet upon resumption of the league, but most of our financiers are not ready to do so due to the current situation of the Covid- 19 pandemic.”

He added if possible, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) should lend them a certain amount of money to be used to cater for expenses when the league action restarts.

“Another difficult thing we are facing is that some of our players had their initial contract ending next month as such if the league is extended further beyond next month, we have to convince them to stay put until the season finish, which is another setback for us,” Kachele continued.

“We are requesting TFF as our guardian to extend a helping hand so that we can start to prepare for the remaining part of the season. Even other stakeholders who are ready to assist us through this period are warmly welcome."

Ndanda in 16th place on the table with 31 points from 29 games, one point and one position ahead of Mbeya City, who occupy the final relegation slot.