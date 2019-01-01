Live Scores
African All Stars

Britt Assombalonga stars as Middlesbrough thump Peterborough United

Getty
The Congolese attacker notched his eighth goal of the season as the Smoggies ran riot over the League One club

Britt Assombalonga scored a brace as Middlesbrough thrashed Peterborough United 5-0 in Saturday's FA Cup encounter.

The 26-year-old who last scored on December 8 [vs. Blackburn Rovers] ended a six-game goal drought by breaking the deadlock at the Riverside Stadium.

Assombalonga opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in the 47th minute and added his second goal in the 70th minute.

Goals from George Friend, Lewis Wing and Ashley Fletcher rounded up the emphatic victory for Tony Pulis' men.

Middlesbrough who sit fifth in the Championship table will visit Birmingham City for their next league game on January 12.

 

