Bring me a better rival for competition at Yanga SC - Tshishimbi

The DR Congo midfielder declares his readiness to fight against anyone for the position he has had almost unchallenged at the club

Yanga SC captain Pappy Tshishimbi has said he is ready to battle with any competitor for the starting position in the team.

There have been many rumours linking Yanga with Rwandan deep-lying midfielder Ally Niyonzima, and if he is going to be signed eventually, he will have to battle with Tshishimbi for a starting berth.

Niyonzima is said to on top of coach Luc Eymael's transfer wish list, and Tshishimbi has declared his readiness to compete with any arrival.

Tshishimbi, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been a regular figure in the Wananchi team despite numerous coaching changes at the club.

“I like the competition,” Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

“I am always surprised to see people fear competition but for me, I like it because the competition is the only way of strengthening the team from inside.”

The towering midfielder further elaborated how such rivalry for starting berths will usher in a better era for the team.

“When there is stiff competition within the team, that is when the team grows and becomes better and better. If Yanga are going to sign a deep-lying midfielder the better because that is what I want to see,” the 30-year-old midfielder said.

“He should arrive as fast as possible so as to start competing for places with me in the first team.”

Meanwhile, Polisi striker Sixtus Sabilo has revealed the difficulties he faced soon after finding the back of the net on a rather regular basis.

Sabilo, with six goals before the Mainland , was suspended, said defenders started going in hard on him in a bid to prevent him from scoring.

“I have had a lot of work since the time I scored six goals. I suddenly found myself being tackled by defenders hard unlike before,” Sabilo told Mwanaspoti.

Sabilo says he keeps himself fit with two training sessions a day awaiting the moment when the league resumes.