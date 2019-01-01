Brighton's Chris Hughton raves about Yves Bissouma after impressive FA Cup display

The Mali international played a crucial role in the Seagulls' cup progress with involvement in all of their goals on Saturday

and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is pleased with Yves Bissouma's performance in their 2-1 victory over in Saturday's encounter.

The 22-year-old was in outstanding form at Amex Stadium over the weekend, providing the assist for Antony Knockaert's 33rd-minute opener.

Few minutes later, he was involved in winning goal after Jurgen Locadia converted the midfielder's shot that hit the woodwork.

Earlier this year, Bissouma who moved to from in July, opened his Brighton's goal account with an effort in their 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

And the gaffer, pleased with the midfielder's continuous progress and adaptation to his new environment, demands consistency with his performance that saw them advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"He's one who is a very talented young player that is still adjusting to the game here," Hughton said, per Brighton and Hove Independent.

"He's played in the and today I thought he was very good and showed his quality. These games will all be good for him.

“For a player with his talent, it is about doing it consistently week in, week out and over 90 minutes.

“If I look at the midfield players we’ve got, and he’s a different type of player. It’s about developing him in any system we want to play, whether it’s two or three in midfield. He’s learning all the time. It’s a different game here.”

Brighton will know their FA Cup quarter-final opponent on Monday night and Bissouma is set to miss the fixture after he was cautioned for the second time in the tournament on Saturday.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, the new competition rule states that a player will serve a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards in the FA Cup.

And Hughton, reminded of the punishment, has described Bissouma's suspension from their last-eight fixture as a 'harsh' one for his team.

"I must admit it wasn't one I thought of when he got booked. Sometimes you forget what the rules are," the gaffer told the Argus.

"It's really disappointing for both parties. For him, because he has done really well in the competition and of course for us because it means it's a player that we won't have.

Article continues below

"And I think we've seen what a player he is and what he can bring to the team.

"For me it does feel harsh and it was a bit of a surprise when I was told at the end of the game."