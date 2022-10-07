Brighton vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Brighton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham find themselves defending third spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, with Brighton within three points as the two teams prepare to clash on Saturday.

Spurs lost 3-1 to Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend while Roberto De Zerbi officially began his tenure as Brighton forced Liverpool to share the spoils in a 3-3 draw - courtesy of a Leandro Trossard hat-trick at Anfield.

The hosts have had a whole week's rest, as opposed to Antonio Conte's men who endured a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek and have the return fixture to look forward to back home in a few days' time.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Brighton vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Tottenham Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30am ET / 5:30pm BST / 10pm IST Venue: AMEX Stadium, Brighton and Hove Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming service on the Sky Go app.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network, and watch it online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event / Premier League Sky Go app India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Brighton team news and squad A long-term injury keeps Jakub Moder out of action, while Enock Mwepu may miss out on account of illness. One can expect a similar XI that deprived Liverpool of a win last weekend, as Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard are among those set to start up front, while Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo should feature in midfield. Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan; Trossard, Welbeck, Gross Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele, McGill Defenders Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Alisster, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento Tottenham team news and squad

Japhet Tanganga, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski continue to be absent due to injuries, while Emerson Royal is suspended after being sent off in the north London derby.

The void of Dejan Kulusevski should be filled by Richarlison alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in a front trident, with Ivan Perisic switching to the right and Ryan Sessegnon on the left.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son