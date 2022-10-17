Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL|
Leandro Trossard Brighton 2022Getty
Premier LeagueBrighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham ForestBrighton & Hove AlbionNottingham Forest

The English top-flight rolls on this week - here's everything you need to know.

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues to rack up the matchweeks as we hit mid-October, as Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Nottingham Forest to face them at the AMEX Stadium in a big Tuesday encounter.

The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the season, churning out a slew of impressive results, while the new boys on the top-flight block have struggled to stand out. Can their much-vaunted spending spree pay off this time around?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Brighton vs Forest date & kick-off time

Game:

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Date:

October 18/19, 2022

Kick-off:

7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Brighton vs Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the U.S., the game will be also be broadcast on USA Network.

In the UK, the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video while viewers in India can catch it on Star Sports Select 1.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

USA Network

fuboTV

UK

N/A

Amazon Prime Video

India

Star Sports Select 1

N/A

Brighton team news and squad

Pushing on for a place in Europe, Brighton's form remains all the more impressive given an enforced managerial switch already this campaign.

Could they become the latest outsider to crack English football's nominal big six? You wouldn't bet against it.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Sanchez, Steele, McGill

Defenders

Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman

Midfielders

Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, March, Mac Alisster, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma

Forwards

Trossard, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson, Tolaj, Sarmiento

Forest team news and squad

It has been a tough return to the top-flight for Forest, with their star-studded squad yet to really click into gear.

But it is a long campaign and they'll hope they can spin matters around before the Qatar 2022 World Cup break rolls on.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Henderson, Hennessey, Smith

Defenders

Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Niakhate, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh

Midfielders

Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Lingard, Mangala, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White

Forwards

Surridge, Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Taylor

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

62919 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 9%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 51%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
62919 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks