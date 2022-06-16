Brighton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Seagulls have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against - check the full fixture list

Brighton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Manchester United.

Graham Potter's side will then take on Newcastle at home before facing off against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Seagulls finished ninth in the Premier League last season - their best-ever top-flight finish - and will be hoping for more of the same.

GOAL brings you Brighton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Brighton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton 13/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United 20/08/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton 27/08/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United 30/08/2022 19:45 Fulham v Brighton 03/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City 10/09/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton 17/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace 01/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton 08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur 15/10/2022 15:00 Brentford v Brighton 18/10/2022 19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest 22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton 29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea 05/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton 12/11/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa 26/12/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brighton 31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal 02/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Brighton 14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool 21/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton 04/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth 11/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton 18/02/2023 15:00 Brighton v Fulham 25/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton 04/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United 11/03/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton 18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United 01/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Brentford 08/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 15/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton 22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City 25/04/2023 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton 29/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton 06/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Everton 13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton 20/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Southampton 28/05/2023 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

Brighton tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Brighton Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Brighton season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £545 for an adult seat in Zone A to £860 for seats in Zone C, with further reductions available for senior citizens and junior supporters.

The Seagulls have also confirmed that their season ticket prices were frozen for the 2022-23 campaign.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Brighton games on the official club website or by contacting Ticketing and Supporter Services.