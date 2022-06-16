Brighton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Brighton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Manchester United.
Graham Potter's side will then take on Newcastle at home before facing off against West Ham at the London Stadium.
The Seagulls finished ninth in the Premier League last season - their best-ever top-flight finish - and will be hoping for more of the same.
GOAL brings you Brighton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Brighton Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|07/08/2022
|14:00
|Manchester United v Brighton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle United
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brighton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Leeds United
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|Fulham v Brighton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Crystal Palace
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Brighton v Nottingham Forest
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brighton
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Fulham
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v West Ham United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brighton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Nottingham Forest v Brighton
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Wolverhampton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brighton
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
Brighton tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Brighton Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Brighton season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £545 for an adult seat in Zone A to £860 for seats in Zone C, with further reductions available for senior citizens and junior supporters.
The Seagulls have also confirmed that their season ticket prices were frozen for the 2022-23 campaign.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Brighton games on the official club website or by contacting Ticketing and Supporter Services.