Brighton boss Potter describes Liverpool’s Salah as 'out-of-this-world class' ahead of Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has described Mohamed Salah as 'out-of-this-world' player ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

Potter is aware of the danger Salah poses to his team after he scored a hat-trick against Manchester United last Sunday to extend his league tally to 10 goals and five assists after nine games.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who are second in the English top-flight table with a point behind Chelsea, are yet to lose a league match this campaign as they are on a nine-game unbeaten streak.

When asked about how his team will stop the Egyptian goal machine on Saturday, Potter said per the Independent: “That’s a very good question. At the moment he’s not world class, he is out-of-this-world class!

"He is producing in all the big games too – Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United.

“But, unfortunately for us, it’s not just him who is a top, top player for Liverpool. It’s a team. These top teams have wonderful individual players but they are also a unit and a team and we must try to deal with that.”

Brighton and Hove Albion have failed to win their last four league games, however, Potter is optimistic that the Seagulls can turn their poor form around at Anfield.

"Anything is possible of course, but it is the most challenging footballing environment there is," he added. "Anfield with a crowd is a completely different animal, I would suggest, than what it is without.

"You need everything pretty much to go your way if you want to try to get a result at Anfield.

"You have to be perfect yourselves, you have to be together, you have to be resilient and play at such a high level and then you have to hope that they have a bit of an off day as well. Because while we are in the same league, we are not at the same level as them.

"We can learn and use that experience last season but I would suggest we will have to step it up again.”