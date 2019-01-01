Brentford's Said Benrahma wins Championship Goal of the Month award
Brentford winger Said Benrahma has been awarded the Championship Goal of the Month prize for February.
The 23-year-old bagged a hat-trick in the Bees' 5-1 win over Hull City on February 23 and his second effort in the encounter has been adjudged as the best goal in the month under review.
Benrahma collected a pass from Moses Odubajo and dribbled past three defenders before rifling his effort to the top corner of the net in the 33rd minute.
📺 Another watch of the February Goal of the Month from @Benrahma2 ... go on then#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/pqIJHNXzNQ— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 15, 2019
“I just picked the ball up and went. I kept on dribbling and then managed to score. It gave me great pleasure to score a goal like that," Benrahma told EFL website.
🏆 Who else could it be ... @Benrahma2's goal against @HullCity is the @SkyBetChamp Goal of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/LGAtKIQ2GZ— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 15, 2019
Following their 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on Tuesday, the Algeria international would be aiming to inspire Brentford back to winning ways when they host West Bromwich Albion