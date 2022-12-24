Brentford vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

ThePremier League gets back to action after the World Cup break on Boxing Day with Brentford playing host to Tottenham at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The hosts emerged as giant killers in their previous league game as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in November and will be looking to bag another three points against Antonio Conte's men. However, history is not on their side as they are winless in their last 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D4 L9), since a 2-0 home win in the second tier in March 1948.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 15 league Boxing Day games (W12 D3) since a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth in 2003. Moreover, no player has scored more Premier League goals on Boxing Day than Harry Kane (9, level with Robbie Fowler), with the England striker scoring on all six of his appearances on this day.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Brentford vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Tottenham Date: December 26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT / 6:00pm IST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network fuboTV UK Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video App. India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Brentford team news and squad Roberto De Zerbi revealed that he will be missing the services of Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey as they are still recovering from their respective knee and ankle injuries. The Bees will also miss Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste with fitness issues. Brentford Possible XI: Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Rasmussen, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney. Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Cox Defenders Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Mee Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, WIssa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Janelt, Damsgaard Forwards Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter Tottenham team news and squad

Spurs coach Conte also has injury issues ahead of this Premier League fixture. Richarlison will be out for another three to four weeks, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still recovering from his pelvic injury.

Christian Romero is yet to rejoin training after winning the World Cup with Argentina, while Oliver Skipp, Djed Spence and Son Heung-min are all doubtful due to fever.

World Cup runner-up Hugo Lloris has rejoined the squad but will be on the bench, with Fraser Forster set to start between the sticks.

Tottenham Possible XI: Forster; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Doherty; Gil, Kane, Moura.