Another one! Brennan Johnson the latest to be added to Chelsea's transfer wishlist as Nottingham Forest could demand £45m for forward

Chelsea are reportedly targeting Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson and have held talks with the club over a move for the 22-year-old.

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest value Brennan at around £45 million ($57m), states The Guardian, and discussions around a potential transfer are at an early stage. Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants more depth after losing Christopher Nkunku to a long-term injury, with the Blues potentially pivoting towards Johnson in light of their failed attempt to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise. Chelsea had activated his £35m ($44m) release clause, but he instead opted to stay put and sign a four-year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson played a big part in getting Forest promoted from the Championship, while he scored eight goals in the Premier League last season, helping his side stay in the top flight after a 23-year absence. That said, Chelsea's transfer business continues to raise eyebrows, with the Blues having already splashed out a British record £115m ($146m) on new signing Moises Caicedo, with Romeo Lavia also set to join.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Given Chelsea's spend over the last year, the club need to offload more players to balance the books, and Lewis Hall is close to joining Newcastle for £28m ($35m).

