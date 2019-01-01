Brazilian teen Wesley confirms Juventus move

The 19-year-old right-back announced on Twitter that he has joined the Serie A champions just a few weeks after leaving Flamengo

Brazilian right-back Wesley has confirmed his transfer to after his recent departure from Flamengo.

The 19-year-old's refusal to renew his contract with Flamengo saw him sidelined in the youth team since last May and led to him leaving towards the end of March without playing a game for the senior team.

The Under 17 international has already sealed his next club, however, revealing that he has teamed up with the champions.

“Uma nova história Deus tem pra mim...” pic.twitter.com/2J4KMB8JOD — W.L ✝ (@Wesdavid00) April 10, 2019

Wesley posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a Juventus jacket at the club's training ground with the caption: "A new story God has for me".

The teenager won the Under 17 South American Championship in 2017, starting all but one match as they overcame overcame the likes of , and to finish the competition unbeaten.

Nicknamed 'Gasolina' for his speed and intensity, the full-back is said to idolise compatriot and former Juventus and current star Dani Alves.

Wesley is represented by famous agent Mino Raiola, who manages the business of current Juventus stars Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean.

He will join up with two compatriots in Turin, with Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro already part of Massimiliano Allegri's team.

Wesley will likely be drafted into the Juve youth team initially as the Italian giants are already well stocked at right-back in the first-team, with Joao Cancelo, Mattia De Sciglio and Leonardo Spinazzola all available to Allegri.

Juventus have already confirmed the signing of Aaron Ramsey from this summer, having committed the midfielder to a pre-contract agreement.

They are also reportedly determined to bring another Raiola client, Paul Pogba, back from and have made centre-back Matthijs de Ligt one of their top targets.

Juve are on the verge of a sixth straight Serie A crown as they sit 20 points clear of at the top of the table. They remain in contention for the , too, after drawing 1-1 with Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.