Brazil vs Serbia: Lineups and LIVE updates

Brazil have been touted by many as one of the clear favourites. Can Neymar lead them to glory this time?

Five-time world champions Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against 25th-ranked Serbia in their Group G encounter at the Lusail Stadium.

Brazil coach Tite has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, and will hope his players come good after crashing out of the semi-finals and quarter-finals in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Neymar will be hungry to lead A Seleção to their first World Cup triumph since 2002 in what could be his last World Cup.

Serbia, on the other hand, have been undefeated in all but one of their last 16 international games across all competitions. Dragan Stojković has done a great job with the Serbian national team in recent times, leading them to League A of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year and topping their World Cup qualification group that included Portugal.

Brazil vs Serbia probable lineups

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Militão, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinícius Jr.; Jesus

Serbia XI (3-4-1-2): V. Milinković-Savić; Milenković, S. Mitrović, Pavlović; Zivković, Gudelj, S. Milinković-Savić, Kostić; Tadić; Vlahović, A. Mitrović

Brazil vs Serbia LIVE updates

Brazil and Serbia's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Brazil will play Switzerland on Monday, 28th November, at the Stadium 974. Serbia, meanwhile, face Cameroon earlier on Monday at the Al Janoub Stadium.