Brazil vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news & Copa America semi-final preview

Neymar and Co. breezed to victory when the sides met in the group stage and will be eager to repeat that display

Brazil and Peru renew acquaintance once more when they collide in the Copa America 2021 semi-final at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

A repeat of the 2019 Copa final, the two sides have already played each other in this tournament, with Brazil coming out on top in their Group B encounter.

Peru will be eager to avoid a similar outcome to that game and they will need a major effort if they are to pull off an upset against Neymar and Co. to reach the final.

Game Brazil vs Peru Date Monday July 5, 2021 Time 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 00:00 midnight BST

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Fox Sports 1 is showing the game live on TV in the United States (U.S.), with Univision and TUDN USA also providing coverage. An online stream for the match will be available on the Fox Sports App, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Univision / TUDN USA Fox Sports App / Univision NOW / TUDN App

The BBC Red Button service will have the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). BBC iPlayer is the online streaming service providing live coverage.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer

Team news & rosters

Position Brazil players Goalkeepers Alisson, Weverton, Ederson Defenders Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Emerson, E. Militao, R. Lodi, L. Ortiz Midfielders Casemiro, Fred, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Paqueta, D. Luiz Forwards Richarlison, G. Jesus, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Everton, Firmino, G. Barbosa

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will sit this one out after being sent off for a high kick on Eugenio Mena in the quarter-final victory over Chile.

Neymar is expected to feature, despite showing signs of tiredness last time out, but head coach Tite has shown a willingness to rotate players throughout the tournament.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Sandro, Militao, Marquinhos, Danilo; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Richarlison, Firmino, Neymar.

Position Peru squad Goalkeepers Gallese, Caceda, Carvallo Defenders Abram, Corzo, Santamaria, Araujo, Trauco, Ramos, Lopez, Callens, Garces, Lora Midfielders Tavara, Pena, Cueva, Tapia, Caragena, Carrillo, Yotun, Arias, Garcia Forwards Lapadula, Valera, Iberico, Ormeno

Andre Carrillo, who has scored two goals in this tournament, was sent off in the quarter-final win over Paraguay, so will sit the game out.

Peru will look for inspiration from the likes of Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotun.

Predicted Peru starting XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Santamaria, Lopez; Yotun, Tapia, Pena, Cueva, Garcia; Lapadula.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Brazil results Peru results Brazil 1-0 Chile (July 2) Peru 3-3 Paraguay (4-3P) (July 2) Brazil 1-1 Ecuador (June 27) Venezuela 0-1 Peru (June 27) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (June 23) Ecuador 2-2 Peru (June 23) Brazil 4-0 Peru (June 17) Colombia 1-2 Peru (June 20) Brazil 3-0 Venezuela (June 13) Brazil 4-0 Peru (June 17)

Head-to-head