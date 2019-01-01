Brazil vs Honduras: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neymar's latest injury setback has dominated the build up to the Selecao's latest Copa America warm-up encounter

’s Copa America preparations continue on Sunday when they face Honduras in Alegre.

The build up to this match has been dominated by the news that Neymar will miss the competition, having suffered ankle ligament damage in a 2-0 victory over last Wednesday.

The Selecao, though, possess impressive depth throughout their ranks and go chasing a ninth win in 10 internationals against opponents who will compete in the Gold Cup in just 10 days’ time.

Game Brazil vs Honduras Date Sunday, June 9 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on BeINSports and live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on FreeSports TV.

UK TV channel Online stream FreeSports TV N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta, Willian Forwards Neres, Jesus, , Firmino, Richarlison

Brazil will be without Neymar after the striker suffered an ankle injury against . Preliminary reports suggest he will miss between six weeks and four months of action.

Willian has been called up to the squad ahead of Lucas Moura.

Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who were both involved in ’s success over , will both be available for this game.

Possible Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Arthur, Fernandinho, Allan; Richarlison, Jesus, Coutinho

Position Honduras squad Goalkeepers Lopez, Zuniga, Fonseca Defenders M. Figueroa, Izaguirre, Beckeles, H. Figueroa, Najar, Alvarado, Crisanto, D. Acosta, Maldonado Midfielders B. Acosta, Garrido, Lopez, Chirinos, Alvarez, Rivas, Castellanos, Reyes Forwards Quioto, Elis, Rojas, Castillo

Honduras suffered a significant pre-Gold Cup blow as Anthony Lozano, their most prominent forward, was struck by injury. Although he will miss this match, he has made the 23-man group for the tournament.

Andy Najar is a doubt after suffering a blow to the knee against but has made the Gold Cup squad.

They will likely field a strong side in this match.

Possible Honduras starting XI: Lopez; Beckeles, H. Figueroa, M. Figueroa, Izaguirre; Garrido, B. Acosta, Lopez, Chirinos; Quito, Elis

Betting & Match Odds

Brazil are unsurprisingly red-hot favourites to win this match with Bet365, priced 1/8. Honduras can be backed at 18/1, while a draw is available at 7/1.

Match Preview

Brazil have been rocked by the news that Neymar will be kept out of the Copa America due to a twisted ankle suffered against Qatar.

The incident looked innocuous enough as an opponent slid in to challenge him in the midfield, yet the manner in which the Paris Saint-Germain player fell damaged ligaments and could leave him sidelined until the beginning of October in the worst-case scenario.

The Selecao, meanwhile, will have to simply cope without their star player, who was also below optimal fitness for World Cup 2018.

Even in light of his absence, this is a squad bristling with talent and in their final Copa America warm up match they will have the chance to showcase the impressive depth they possess – not only in attack, but in the squad as a whole.

Since losing to at the quarter-final stages in last summer, Brazil have enjoyed extremely steady form, which has been a hallmark since Tite took over in 2016. They have played nine matches and won eight times, rarely spectacularly but largely with assurance.

Qatar were their latest victims, with Richarlison continuing his excellent start to life for the Canarinho by netting his fourth goal in nine internationals before Gabriel Jesus struck his 14th in the iconic yellow shirts to secure the win after just 24 minutes.

The chief aim on Sunday, however, will be negotiating the match without picking up any more major concerns.

While Brazil have been a winning machine, by contrast Honduras have struggled to gain any kind of success over the last campaign. Indeed, they have won only one of their last seven international matches, a 1-0 victory over in a November friendly.

Earlier this week, however, they secured a 1-1 draw with Paraguay, with Maynor Figueroa grabbing an equaliser 15 minutes from the end.

They will not meet a team of the quality of Brazil in their Gold Cup group, which consists of , Curacao and El Salvador, but a test against such quality opponents is always to be savoured.