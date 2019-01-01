Brazil vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Tite's side look to get their tournament off to a winning start as they take on huge underdogs Bolivia in the opening game of the Copa America

Copa America host nation are set to take on in the competition's opening match at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's preparations for the tournament have been marred with controversy with Neymar being removed as captain after he punched a fan following Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France final loss , and the 27-year-old was later ruled out for the summer when he suffered ankle ligament damage in a friendly against .

Bolivia, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and come into the game low on confidence.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta, Willian Forwards Neres, Jesus, , Firmino, Richarlison

Brazil will line-up without Neymar yet again after the forward was ruled out for the duration of the Copa America with an ankle injury.

And Tite indicated after his side's 7-0 thrashing of Honduras that Roberto Firmino and David Neres would likely start against Bolivia.

There were some concerns over Arthur when he was forced off with a knock on Sunday but Tite has since confirmed the midfielder did not suffer a serious injury.

Possible Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis; Arthur, Casemiro, Coutinho; Richarlison, Firmino, Neres.

Position Bolivia squad Goalkeepers Lampe, Cordano, Rojas Defenders M. Bejarano, D. Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, Cuellar, Torres, Fernandez, Carrasco Midfielders Chumacero, Castro, Saavedra, Justiniano, Galindo, Saucedo, Wayar, Arano Forwards Martins, Alvarez, Ramollo, Vaca

Bolivia head coach Eduardo Villegas has a full squad to pick from going into the tournament.

Possible Bolivia starting XI: Lampe, D. Bejarano, Haquin, Jusino, M. Bejarano, Chumacero, Justiniano, Galindo, Saavedra, Castro, Moreno.

Betting & Match Odds

Brazil are unsurprisingly big favourites to win this match with Bet365 , priced 1/12. Bolivia can be backed at 22/1, while a draw is available at 9/1.

Match Preview

Despite Neymar missing out on the tournament, Brazil remain favourites to win the Copa America on their own turf.

Should they lift the trophy at the Rio de Janeiro final on July 7, it would be the first time the Selecao have won the competition since 2007, so they will eager to put that right this time around with and having picked up titles in the last 12 years.

While the absence of their talisman Neymar will be a huge loss for Tite's side, they have a number of talented forwards among their ranks – as shown by the nine goals they netted in two June friendlies.

stars Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus got on the score sheet against in both games with Philippe Coutinho and David Neres finding the target against Honduras after the man replaced Neymar in Brazil's line-up from the clash with .

And that talented front line is supported by a defence filled with experience, as the likes of Thiago Silva, Felipe Luis, Marquinhos and new captain Dani Alves all likely to have prominent roles in the back four.

Even with the injury to Neymar, Bolivia's build-up to the Copa America has arguably been less smooth than Tite's team's preparations.

La Verde's only warm-up game took place on a different continent to the tournament with Eduardo Villegas' side losing 2-0 to in on June 2.

Bolivia have the longest odds to win the tournament apart from Qatar, and their opening game is by far the toughest of their group on paper.

Anything Villegas' team take from the match would be a huge bonus as they look to make it through to the Copa America quarter-final stages for only the fourth time since 1967.