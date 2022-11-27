'This has to be stopped' - Brazil manager Tite hits out at World Cup referees for failing to protect Neymar after forward suffers injury against Serbia

Neymar was injured against Serbia leading Brazil boss Tite to slam the World Cup referees for failing to protect him.

Neymar injured ankle against Serbia

Could be seen crying on the bench

World cup participation up in the air

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil had a near-perfect start to their World Cup campaign, keeping a clean sheet and scoring twice - with one of the strikes being a potential goal of the tournament contender. However, a dark shadow is cast over the Brazilian camp, with attacking star Neymar potentially ruled out for the rest for the group stage following an injury to his ankle against Serbia.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you want to celebrate the football, you have to pay attention to the fouls," Tite told reporters. "They focus on specific players. This is the effect. This has to be stopped."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tite would refuse to be drawn on the fitness of Neymar and defender Danilo who also suffered an injury against Serbia on Thursday night. He said: "I believe Neymar and Danilo will play in the World Cup. I'm not in a position to speak about. I can say that, not only about Neymar, but also about Danilo, both of their situations have evolved, but we believe both will be available to play at the World Cup."

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL & NEYMAR? Brazil face Switzerland on Monday as they look to book a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup, but will have to do so without Neymar. There is no timeline for when the attacker will be back, but it is expected he may not be fit for the rest of the group stage.