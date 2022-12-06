News Matches
Brazil

Brazil squad send get well soon message to legend Pele after cruising into World Cup quarter-finals

James Hunsley
00:34 EAT 06/12/2022
Brazil team pose w Pele banner 16:9
Brazil players gave a touching to tribute to legend Pele after their 4-1 victory over South Korea which saw them progress to the quarter-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar escaped down the tunnel at the full-time whistle to collect a banner eulogising one of the game's greatest ever players. It was confirmed on Saturday that the 82-year-old had been admitted to hospital over concerns for his health, although Pele'sdaughters denied that he is "ready to say goodbye" just yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tribute from Brazil's players matched those from fans around the ground, as Pele himself tweeted that he would be watching from his hospital bed. Brazil's all-time top scorer saw Neymar go one step closer to his record of 77 goals as well as a sublime Richarlison strike for their third of the match, in what was a near-complete performance from the Canarinha that blew away a debilitated South Korea side.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? After a hallmark display from the tournament favourites, Brazil set up a quarter-final clash with 2018 finalists Croatia on Friday.

