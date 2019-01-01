Brazil should not only worry on Iwobi but the whole Nigeria team - Ndidi

The Leicester City midfielder is expected to start for the Super Eagles against the South Americans

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has warned against focusing on striker Alex Iwobi but the entire Super Eagles team when they meet in an international friendly match in Singapore on Sunday.

The match at National Stadium in Kallang would be the second-ever clash between the two sides at senior level after Brazil beat Nigeria 3-0 in Lagos 16 years ago.

Following Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier's comments earlier in the week singling out forward Iwobi as the biggest threat to the five-time world champions, Ndidi has warned the Selecao against focusing on one man.

“Brazil don't have to worry about Alex only, they have to worry about our whole team,” Ndidi told The Strait Times.

Ndidi expects a tough match on Sunday and feels Brazil will offer the perfect challenge for the young Super Eagles side to gain international football experience.

“Brazil are a good team and it is not going to be easy," Ndidi said.

"But this is why we are here, we want to see where we are at. The game will serve as a test for our young team trying to get experience for these types of games in tournaments.”

Brazil go into the match fresh from a 1-1 draw with another African football giant, in Thursday’s international friendly match in Singapore.