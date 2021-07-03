Brazil name Arsenal duo Gabriel & Martinelli in Olympics squad

The centre-back and attacker have been included in the list of 22 alongside Dani Alves and Everton star Richarlison

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and winger Gabriel Martinelli have been named in the Brazil squad for the Olympics.

Coach Andre Jardine has announced his 22-man list for the games in Tokyo after FIFA authorised an increase to the initial number of 18.

As the Olympics are not considered part of the official football calendar, teams can refuse to release their players for the tournament, meaning Jardine has had to make some changes to his initial list.

Who was called up?

Martinelli was called up alongside Everton star Richarlison and PAOK midfielder Douglas Augusto after Flamengo, Marseille and Zenit refused to let Pedro, Gerson and Malcom, respectively, join the team.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Reinier, on loan from Real Madrid, has also been added to the team after being left out of the initial 18.

Sao Paulo and former Barcelona star Dani Alves, 38, has also been selected, while Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Santos, 31, and Sevilla defender 28-year-old Diego Carlos make up the remaining three players over the age of 24.

Martinelli called up by Brazil for the Olympics. So he joins Gabriel in the squad and will miss pre-season and you would think at least the first week of the PL season (if Brazil go far).

Olympic final is on August 7th, six days before the Brentford game.



Olympic final is on August 7th, six days before the Brentford game. pic.twitter.com/tJWAFclydg — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 3, 2021

Who has been left out?

Goal can confirm that Real Madrid requested Vinicius Junior be omitted from the team.

Carlo Ancelotti wants all of his players available for the Spanish side's pre-season preparations, so the 20-year-old winger will remain in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will not let star players Neymar and Marquinhos travel to Japan for the games.

France also make changes

France coach Sylvain Ripoll has also been forced to make some changes to his team after several players were held back by their club sides.

Goalkeepers Stefan Bajic and Dimitry Bertaud have been called up, while Gautier Larsonneur was left out.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has been taken out of the initial list alongside Chelsea youngster Malang Sarr. Instead, Melvin Bard, Ismael Doukoure, Timothee Pembele and Modibo Sagnan have been included in the list of defenders.

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga is no longer in the team, nor are Lyon's Maxence Caqueret or Lille midfielder Jonathan Ikone, while Alexis Beka Beka, Jeremy Gelin and Enzo Le Fee have been drafted in. Florian Thauvin and Lucas Tousart are still part of the squad.

Lille attacker Lihadji Isaac has also been added to the list, while 35-year-old striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is still among those called up and is the oldest in the team.

