Orlando Pride star Marta will be out of action for a while after she confirmed picking up a knee ligament injury.

The injury means she won't be available for selection as she will need to get a surgery done before focusing on recovery.

Marta remained upbeat despite the bad news and insisted she's grateful for the support from the fans.

What has been said?

"Hi everyone, I am writing this post to inform you that in our game on Saturday I suffered a knee ligament injury and I will need surgery," Marta said on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I will be out of the field for a while. This will be another chapter in my story and I'm sure I'll come out of it stronger!!

"Now it's time to focus on my recovery to get back to doing what I love most, representing my country, my people and my team. Thank you all for the support!."

What happened?

The injury happened during the Orlando Pride's clash with North Carolina Courage, a match Marta's team would go on to lose 1-0.

The Brazilian appeared to land awkwardly after a jump in the first quarter hour of the game.

Marta tried to come back onto the field but it wasn't long before she was forced to leave the pitch with an injury that will now require surgery.

