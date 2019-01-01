Brazil held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria in Singapore

Brazil were again held to a 1-1 draw in their friendly against Nigeria at the Singapore National Stadium

The Selecao also lost Paris-Saint Germain star Neymar through injury after 11 minutes. Making matters worse, the Super Eagles then took a deserved 35th-minute lead when midfielder Joe Aribo seized onto Moses Simon's pass, weaved past Marquinhos to slam a shot beyond Ederson for his second international goal in as many games.

Brazil, however, would respond in the second half when captain Dani Alves' cross from the right was headed on to the bar by Marquinhos, and Casemiro was on hand to sweep home the loose ball.

This was Nigeria's first draw against the Selecao after a 3-0 defeat in 2003.