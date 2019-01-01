Brazil can feel Fabinho's confidence, says Tite

The coach says said that the Liverpool midfielder has brought a different aura to the squad

Brazil can feel the confidence midfielder Fabinho has brought to the squad, according to coach Tite.

Fabinho made his 11th appearance for Brazil off the bench in a 1-0 loss to on Friday, having made an impressive start to the season.

The Liverpool midfielder scored an absolute stunner in his most recent match for the Reds, rifling a long-range shot in a win over that furthered the Reds' title hopes.

And, with that goal and a number of standout defensive performances in recent weeks to build on, Tite said the 26-year-old had added plenty to Brazil, who are on a five-match winless run ahead of facing on Tuesday.

"Fabinho has built a positive growing. All the times he played, he played very well," he told a news conference.

"And he brings confidence from his club to the Brazil national squad. In a natural way, and we can feel it. It's not that you can only see it, you can feel it.

"Fabinho is playing his normal football in a role that he also has at Liverpool."



Brazil are winless since lifting the Copa America trophy in July, putting some pressure on Tite at the helm.

Tite was criticised by Rivaldo after the loss to Argentina , the Brazil great unhappy with the decision to give Lucas Paqueta – who was substituted at half-time – the number 10 shirt.

However, Tite would not be drawn into firing back at Rivaldo, instead speaking of his respect for the former star.

"I respect opinions, I don't give opinions on them. I learnt to respect them," he said.

"And I also have a very clear opinion on Rivaldo. He was a great player and the image that comes to me is of him controlling the ball on the chest and scoring in Barcelona. The most beautiful thing in this world. That's my opinion."