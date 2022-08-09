Jaguar print, Ronaldo, and environmentally friendly. What's not to like?

It's been 20 long years since Brazil lifted the last of the country's five World Cups, so fittingly they have called upon the star of that tournament to help launch their kits for the 2022 World Cup. 2002 was Ronaldo's phoenix moment, rising from the flames of four injury-wrecked seasons to finish the tournament with the Golden Boot as top scorer

Nike

GOAL loves the new kits nearly as much as we love O Fenomeno in wavey Air Max 90s. The Jaguar is an important symbol to the people of Brazil, and a subtle all-over jaguar pattern adorns the home kit. The Green and blue of the national flag are used for the sleeve cuffs and collar, and detailing on the collar shows the Brazil flag when left unbuttoned.

Nike

The jaguar pattern is even more loud and proud on the away kit, which comes in the iconic brilliant blue colourway. Luminescent green bleeds into the blue on the sleeves to further reveal the patterning of the large cat, and both kits are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Brazil 2022 World Cup home and away kit price and how to buy

The Brazil World Cup 2022 home and away kits will be available to pre-order from PRO: Direct Soccer.

Brazil 2022 World Cup Home Kit

Nike

Brazil 2022 World Cup Away Kit

Nike

