Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

A struggling Bournemouth will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are involved in a relegation battle down in 17th in the league standings and have lost their last four games in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest have only lost once in their last five league matches and will be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they visit Bournemouth.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Vitality Stadium

How to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

The game has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

First-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is the latest entry into the medical room at Nottingham Forest. The team will also miss Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Scarpa; Gibbs-White, Johnson

Position Players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Smith Defenders Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Richards, Williams, Toffolo, Lodi, Mbe Soh Midfielders Yates, Colback, Cafu, O'Brien, Mangala, Freuler, Gibbs-White Forwards Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Bournemouth team news & squad

Bournemouth will be without first-choice forward Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Marcus Tavernier, who remain sidelined due to injuries.

New signing Dango Ouattara could be given his handed his debut this weekend.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Stacey, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Brooks, Lerma, Anthony; Billing; Moore