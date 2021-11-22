Bottom-placed Beerschot stun Onuachu's Genk

Bottom-placed Beerschot caged Paul Onuachu from scoring as they defeated Genk 2-0 in a First Division A game on Sunday.

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Moises Caicedo in the fourth and 92nd minutes respectively, handed Genk their sixth loss in the Belgian top-flight this season.

Genk dominated the encounter with the most chances created through Onuachu but the lanky forward was just unlucky to convert in front of goal.

The Nigeria international managed six shots in 90 minutes - the most in the encounter, but he only had one on target that could not beat goalkeeper Mike Vanhamel.

In addition to his attacking duty, Onuachu supported the Smurfs' defence and he made the joint-highest clearances for John van den Brom's team (two) with Gerardo Arteaga.

The 27-year-old’s struggle in front of goal on Sunday means he still has a tally of 10 goals after 14 league appearances in the First Division A in this campaign.

Onuachu played the entire duration but Ghana's Joseph Paintsil was replaced on the hour-mark for fresh legs.

Beerschot, on the other hand, had some African stars in action which include Algeria's Mohamed Halaimia, Ghana's Ramiro Vaca and Cameroon's Marious Noubissi.

The defeat moved Genk down to eighth in the league table with 21 points after 15 matches while Beerschot still remain at the bottom with nine points after the same number of matches.

Onuachu will be expected to help Genk bounce back from Sunday's setback with his presence upfront when they travel to Dinamo Zagreb for a Europa League match on Thursday.

They will later face Club Brugge in the First Division A on November 28 before they host the same club again for a seventh-round fixture in the Belgian Cup, four days later.

During the just-concluded international break, Onuachu played just two minutes of football for Nigeria after replacing Victor Osimhen in the 89th minute against Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday.