Botswana 1-0 Tanzania: Thanda winner puts Twiga Stars on brink of elimination

The East Africans recorded a narrow defeat against the Zebras in Saturday's Cosafa Women's Cup encounter in South Africa

suffered a setback in their campaign at the ongoing 2020 Cosafa Women's Cup following a 1-0 loss to Botswana on Saturday.

Mokgabo Thanda's lone effort helped the Zebras' condemn the Twiga Stars to their first defeat of the competition in .

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the competition but the East Africans could not replicate their winning form following a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe last Wednesday.

After a drab, scoreless first half, the Zebras stunned the Cecafa runners-up when Thanda fired Botswana ahead two minutes after the restart at the Wolfson Stadium.

The East Africans mounted pressure in search for an equaliser but their Zimbabwean counterparts held their nerve to claim the win.

The defeat leaves the Tanzanians on the brink of elimination from the competition, having recorded a win in two matches in Group C.

With the hopes of progressing to the next round now out of their own hands, the Twiga Stars will hope Zimbabwe beat Botswana with a lone goal on Monday, in order to advance on goal difference.

Botswana's captain Bonang Otlhagile was voted the Player of the Match following her crucial winner against Tanzania.

As it stands, Bostwana are leaders of Group C with three points on goal difference, despite being tied on points with second-placed Tanzania.