Borussia Monchengladbach star Thuram clarifies future amid Man City links

The French winger has been tipped to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs after a bright start to his career at Borussia-Park

star Marcus Thuram has clarified his future amid links with a transfer to .

Thuram has taken his career to new heights since joining Gladbach from for €12 million (£11m/$14m) in July 2019.

The French winger committed to a four-year contract at Borussia-Park, and has since proven to be one of the bargain signings of the modern era in the .

Thuram has scored 18 goals in his first 53 appearances for Marco Rose's side, while also providing 15 assists, with his latest strike coming in a 4-1 home win over on Saturday.

He has impressed enough to attract attention from the likes of , Milan and in recent months, while the Etihad Stadium has also been mooted as a possible next destination.

However, Thuram is not yet thinking about a possible move away from Gladbach, where he has been able to step onto Europe's elite stage while also earning a spot in Didier Deschamps' set-up.

"I am currently fully, 100 per cent, concentrating on Borussia and I am very happy to be here. I have also not spoken to any other club," he told Kicker when asked to address speculation over his future.

"Borussia has enabled me to take many career steps, I play the and have made the leap into the national team.

"In Gladbach, I not only grew as a player, but also as a person, and have developed further.

"Borussia was the best choice for my career. "

Thuram's next chance to shine will likely come when Gladbach play host to in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Rose's men are currently sitting top of Group B on eight points, six ahead of their Italian opponents with only two fixtures left to play, while 13-time winners are only a point behind in second.

Gladbach are due back in Bundesliga action four days later away at , where they will be looking for another victory to close the seven-point gap between themselves and reigning champions at the top of the table.