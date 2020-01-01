Borussia Dortmund’s Hakimi reveals Haaland’s Champions League dream

With 10 goals in seven matches so far, the 19-year-old is aiming to win the Golden Boot in the elite European competition in this campaign

teenage sensation Erling Haaland wants to finish as the top scorer in the this season, his teammate Achraf Hakimi has revealed.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an electric start to life in Lucien Favre's team since his January move from , scoring 12 goals in 11 matches across all competitions so far.

After helping Dortmund grab a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach with his second-half winner on Saturday, Hakimi said he hopes Haaland continues his goalscoring run as he is only second in the Champions League top scorer's chart with 10 goals, a goal behind 's Robert Lewandowski

“When you have an attacker like him, a goalscorer who scores a lot, who lives for that, it helps enormously. We hope that he will continue to score for a long time like that. It is good for the team and he wants to finish as top scorer in the competition,” Hakimi told Tele Foot.

A fortnight ago, Haaland scored a brace that gave the outfit a 2-1 win over PSG in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

With the return scheduled for Wednesday in Paris, the Moroccan full-back disclosed how Dortmund are aiming to protect their lead and advance to the quarter-final.

“We are going to have to reproduce the same match that we did in the first leg, it will be more difficult than at home, but we have to defend together, fight for each other and, with the smallest of openings, score straight away. That will be key to qualify for the next round,” he continued.

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in contention to play for PSG, Hakimi is confident that the Black and Yellow can stop them at the Parc des Princes.

“These are players who like this sort of match. They are prepared for this. But know that from our side, we are going to do the maximum so that they don’t have a great match,” he concluded.