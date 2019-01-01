Borussia Dortmund's Amazon documentary: Release date & how to watch it

With a recent documentary on Manchester City having been hailed, the next club to come under the microscope is the Bundesliga giants

Amazon Prime have earned a well-deserved reputation for putting together outstanding documentaries on modern football.

Their portrayal of ’s record 100-point haul in ‘All or Nothing’ has been regularly cited as one of the best behind-the-scenes studies of football today, with impressive insight into how Pep Guardiola and his side made history.

The company’s next major release, however, will move away from and instead focus on the , where come under the microscope.

In ‘A Club Like No Other’, director Aljoscha Pause has been given unrivalled insight into the club, both in terms of the dressing room, training ground and even the players’ private lives.

The filming took place during the 2018-19 season, during which Lucien Favre’s side pushed all the way as they challenged for the Bundesliga title, coming up just two points short as the title finally went to FCB on the final day of the campaign.

The documentary, the trailer for which was released on August 7 via BVB’s social accounts, will be available to watch in full in over 200 countries from Friday, August 16.

Amazon Prime subscribers can log into their account to watch it online, or it is available via the Amazon Prime app, which is available on Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, Amazon Fire Stick or table, games consoles, Android devices, iOS devices and more.

A Club Like No Other. Closer Than Ever Before.



Inside Borussia Dortmund. August 16th 📽️ @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/hXlOJ3IyjE — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 7, 2019

Dortmund have praised the insight that the new series brings to their club, with managing director Carsten Cramer explaining: “Aljoscha Pause has once again demonstrated his incredible filmmaking talent and has succeeded not only in discreetly producing a fascinating insight into the everyday goings on at a football club, but also in showing BVB how it really is.

“Authentic in its raw emotions, sometimes over the moon with joy, sometimes bitterly disappointed, but always ready to bounce back from one moment to the next.”

Meanwhile, Reus commented: “I know I speak on behalf of my teammates when I say that it was exciting to be observed over a long-term period like this.

“Aljoscha Pause and his team very quickly felt like part of our squad as we celebrated victories and processed defeats together. Although ultimately we just missed out on our dream of winning the German championship, I’m still very much looking forward to the finished documentary.”